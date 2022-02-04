Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10,798.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,518 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

