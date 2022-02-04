Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

