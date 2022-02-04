Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

