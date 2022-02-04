Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

