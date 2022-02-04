Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,547 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

