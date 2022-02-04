Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,846 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQY stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

