Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 66,010 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 219,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.95 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

