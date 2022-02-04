Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

