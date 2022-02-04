Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.14 and last traded at $153.40. Approximately 108,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,660,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.28.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.