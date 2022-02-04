Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.31

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.31 and last traded at $92.32, with a volume of 48347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

