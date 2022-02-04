Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.39.

Altus Group stock traded down C$5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,447. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$48.95 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

