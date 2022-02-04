Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $66.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

Aflac stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 336,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

