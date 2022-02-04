Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($26.22) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,545.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.66).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

