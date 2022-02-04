Royale Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,491.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $135,491.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.05 or 0.07253875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,529.23 or 1.00064384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,532,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

