Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238,921 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

