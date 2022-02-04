Rupee Achieves Market Cap of $115,520.37 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $115,520.37 and $668.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00027563 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.