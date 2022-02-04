RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.11

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.11 ($37.20) and traded as high as €37.60 ($42.25). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.22 ($41.82), with a volume of 1,873,160 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

