Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00.

Sprout Social stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. 807,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,417. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

