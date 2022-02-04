SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.32 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00005714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $369,844.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,515,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,230,458 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

