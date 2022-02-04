SAFE2 (SAFE2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

