SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.04 million and $124,831.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00735488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00231293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

