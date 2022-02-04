SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,951.62

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $38,951.62 and $112.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,183,016 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

