Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 21,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 11,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

About Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.