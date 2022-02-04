SakeToken (SAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $53,027.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00110908 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.