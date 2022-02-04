salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 152,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

