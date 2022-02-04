Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

