Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.24

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $28.50. Sands China shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 28,426 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

