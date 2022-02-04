Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 902,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,379. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.