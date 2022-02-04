Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 902,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,379. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.