Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger Sells 3,831 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60.

Sanmina stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,359. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

