Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

