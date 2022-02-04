Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 20,441 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $56,288.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 26,308 shares of company stock worth $147,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

