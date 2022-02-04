Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.03 million and $3,123.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

