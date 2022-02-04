Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.38

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €153.38 ($172.34) and traded as high as €154.74 ($173.87). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €154.16 ($173.21), with a volume of 789,719 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.58 ($182.68).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.