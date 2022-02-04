Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $499.04

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.04 ($6.71) and traded as low as GBX 471.50 ($6.34). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 488 ($6.56), with a volume of 74,327 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

