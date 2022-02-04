Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 23,338 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

