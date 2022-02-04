Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

CVX stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.