Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,347,000 after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

