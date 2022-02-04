Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 145,635 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,635 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

