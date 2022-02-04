Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Up 1.1%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60). Approximately 293,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 292,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £705.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,778.73).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

