Schroders (LON:SDRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,106.22

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,106.22 ($28.32) and last traded at GBX 2,120.95 ($28.52), with a volume of 15590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($29.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.05.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.