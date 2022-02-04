Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.47.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.