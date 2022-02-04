Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.72. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $75.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.