Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

