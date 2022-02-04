ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $45.77 million and approximately $149,169.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,644,411 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

