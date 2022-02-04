Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $63,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 390,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,543,070 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

