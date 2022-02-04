Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $53.06 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

