Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

