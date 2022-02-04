SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.50. SecureWorks shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

