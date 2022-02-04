SEEN Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, SEEN has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,415.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

