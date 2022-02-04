Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 8.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.59. 17,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 503,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,291. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.